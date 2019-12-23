|
Janet Eileen (Boarts) Pyle, of Ford City, passed away in her sleep Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. She was born June 27, 1940, to Charles and Beatrice (McMunn) Boarts, and was married to Ted "Doshus" Pyle for 53 years before his passing in March 2016. She was the mother of Jeffrey (Michele) Pyle, of Ford City, Stacey (Todd) Johnson, of Brooksville, Fla., and Susan (Ed) Black, who passed away in June 2015. Janet was the grandmother of Dr. Tanner Johnson, of Aurora, Colo., Ted Johnson, of Jacksonville, Fla., Lauren Pyle, of Boston, Mass., and Katherine Pyle, of Ford City. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Shirlee Boarts and Carole (Pyle) Troup; nephews, Shawn (Michele) Fisher, TJ (Amber) Troup, Johnathon Troup, and Kristopher Troup; and niece, Amy (Ben) Huska. Her nephew and niece, David and Denise Boarts, helped her greatly in her declining health, and were seen by Janet as her own children. Janet had many cousins, with whom she had great relationships. Janet was a proud member of FCHS Class of 1958, and an all-state French horn player, earning her a lifetime nickname, "Fluter." She graduated cum laude from Indiana State Teachers College (IUP) in 1962, and began her 32-year career as an English teacher, mainly at FCHS, from which she retired in 1996. She genuinely enjoyed working with generations of young people and made many lifetime friends among the faculty. She was a lifetime member of Appleby Manor Presbyterian Church. In retirement, she took up painting and gave away many slates and water color greeting cards. Janet and Ted traveled extensively whale watching in Alaska and Maine, and visiting over 30 states, frequently displaying her work at craft shows. Janet was an avid reader and loved attending her grandchildren's events. She enjoyed gardening, card club, lunching with friends, Steeler Sunday, Stanley's hot sausages and class reunions. She was a supporter of the Progressive Workshop and Orphans of the Storm and always kept food on her table in case anyone should visit. Janet is predeceased by her parents; husband, Theodore Pyle; brother, Richard "Tank" Boarts; niece, Mary Boarts; and daughter, Susan Black.
Janet's viewing will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at WELCH FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City, where her services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Marty Neal officiating. Burial will follow in Ford City Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2019