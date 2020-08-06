Janet I. Dunkel, 66, of New Kensington, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Nov. 18, 1953, in New Kensington, to the late Charles and Isabel (Olbeter) Smith. She was the wife of the late Larry A. Dunkel, who died in 2016. Janet enjoyed shopping, traveling to Berlin, Ohio, camping, roller coasters (especially at Cedar Point), eating ice cream, wing nights with the girls, trips to the casino, and visiting the beach (especially OBX). She loved her cat, Jasper and her dog, Chloe. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Katie. She is survived by a daughter, Jaime (Brian Rodriguez) Connors, of North Versailles; a son, Michael (Alisia Hollingsworth) Dunkel, of New Kensington; two grandchildren, Katie Connors and Bryant Hollingsworth; four brothers, Charles (Shirley) Smith, of Natrona Heights, Lee Smith, of New Kensington, Jeff Smith, of Georgia, and Vince (Lisa) Smith, of Gibsonia; and a sister, Lauren Glos, of Elizabeth. She is also survived by two nephews, Vince (Sherri) Smith Jr. and Jason Smith. Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. At 7 p.m., a funeral service will take place in the funeral home. Burial will be private. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com
