Janet K. Waugaman, 77, of Greensburg, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Oak Hill Nursing Center, Greensburg. She was born March 19, 1942, in Derry Township and was a daughter of the late George and Irma Jane Foster Kellerman. Janet had worked as a learning support aide in the Greensburg Salem School District and the Latrobe School District. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and being with family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, George "Dick" Kellerman. She is survived by her son, Eric S. Waugaman (Gerri), of Greensburg; her twin sister, Joyce Seminsky (Steve), of Latrobe; two brothers, Roger A. Kellerman, of Latrobe, and Todd D. Kellerman, of Greensburg; three grandchildren, Zackary, Angelina and Jamill; one great-grandchild, Donald; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted at 7 p.m.