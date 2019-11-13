|
|
Janet Lewandoski, 67, of Natrona Heights, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. She was born Oct. 11, 1952, in Natrona Heights and was daughter of the late C.J. and Theresa Brzozoski Lewandoski. Janet was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Parish in Natrona. Her most enjoyable job was being Janie the nanny to the Ludwiczak and Schrock children. Janet enjoyed spending time with her family and going to the Outer Banks with them. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. Janet was the beloved sister of Jeanne (James) Bombalski; beloved Auntie of Jamie (Duane) Skundrich, John (Shelley) Bombalski and Jason Bombalski; and great-Auntie to Kylie, Noah, Luke, Jacob, Leah and the late Zachary.
There will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in St. Ladislaus Church, Natrona. Burial will be private. Arrangements are under the care of CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688.
Contributions in memory of Janet may be made to her family. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019