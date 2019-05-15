Janet Marie Gabrielli, 68, of Apollo, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, at home. Born Feb. 22, 1951, in Tarentum, she was a daughter of the late Domenick A. Gabrielli Sr. and Dolores (Polka) Gabrielli. Janet was a 1970 graduate of Apollo High School, and worked for many years in the kitchen at Flavio's Restaurant in Apollo. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church and a former member of its CD of A. Janet also volunteered at St. Vincent De Paul Society in Apollo. She loved going to play bingo, and enjoyed spending time and socializing with her family and friends. Janet is survived by her siblings, Denice A. (Jerry) Shellhammer, of Kiski Township, Domenick A. (Michelle) Gabrielli Jr., of Vandergrift, Celeste L. Scott, of Cheswick, and Dennis A. (Gloria) Gabrielli, of Apollo; and her nieces and nephews: Lisa (Dan) Keene, of Connecticut, Amy (Josh) Mazgay, of Parks Township, Melissa, Nichole and Nicholas Gabrielli, all of Vandergrift, and Matthew Scott, of Cheswick.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. until the celebration of life tribute service at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Private interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Janet's memory to the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 15, 2019