Janet M. (Hayhurst) Reese, 86, of Kiski Township, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at QLS-West Haven Manor, Washington Township. Born May 10, 1933, in Watson, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Karl Theodore Hayhurst and Helen Margaret (Weaver) Hayhurst. Janet was a member of the Apollo Free Methodist Church, where she participated in the Owls Club and The Prayer Shawl. She enjoyed working with crafts, knitting and playing softball. Janet was an avid reader and especially liked romance novels. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth A. Reese, who passed away March 12, 1998; brother, James "Frank" Hayhurst; and her sister, Elizabeth Ann Reese. Janet is survived by her children, Kenneth "Butch" (Jenny) Reese Jr., of Kiski Township, Debbie (Gary) Rabickow, of Kiski Township, Karl (Gail) Reese, of Kiski Township, Diana (Raymond) Lorant, of Kiski Township, Kevin (Iris) Reese, of South Bend Township, and Kerry Reese, of Vandergrift; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; brothers, Donley G. Hayhurst, of Marietta, Ga., and Theodore E. Hayhurst, of Michigan; sister, Edith Frances Honja, of Michigan; and nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until the hour of service at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, with Pastor David Glass officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to a in Janet's memory. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 2, 2019