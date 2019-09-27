|
Janet R. "Smiley" (Wentz) Mondi, 80, of North Apollo, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Forbes Regional Hospital. Born Feb. 13, 1939, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Edith (Kornman) Wentz. Janet was a graduate of Etna High School and attended Robert Morris and Geneva Colleges, earning her bachelor's degree in business. She was a property manager for Century 21 and McGeary Real Estate for 40 years. Janet was a member of Vandergrift United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included gardening, cooking, playing piano and playing UNO with her beloved grandchildren. "Smiley" will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and her amazing smile! Janet is survived by her husband, Thomas Mondi; children, Raymond Marquette, of Dallas, Texas, Renee Marquette, of Lower Burrell, and Laurie (Dennis) Tabacheck, of Lower Burrell; stepchildren, Thomas (Leslie) Mondi, of Pensacola, Fla., and Shelly McNamee, of Apollo; grandchildren, Alex Marquette, Lachlan Tabacheck, Ainsley Tabacheck, Andrew McNamee and Gina, Nick and Marc Mondi; five great-grandchildren; and her brother, James (Aporn) Wentz, of Champaign, Ill.
At Janet's request, all visitation and service are private, and have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo.
Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the in Janet's memory. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 27, 2019