Janet (Vrabel) Shemenski, 86, of Cheswick, passed away at home Sunday, June 16, 2019. She was born Aug. 12, 1932, to the late Samuel and Susan Timko Vrabel, and has been a lifelong resident of the community. Mrs. Shemenski was a member of St. Michael Eastern Orthodox Church in Curtisville, where she was very active. Mrs. Shemenski loved spending time with her family and was an angel to be around. In addition to going to church, she liked to make her almost famous potato salad that everyone loved. Surviving her are: daughter, Cheryl (Richard) Pavetto, of Allegheny Township, son, Dale (Jeanne) Shemenski, of Cheswick, son, Jeffrey Shemenski, of Cheswick, daughter, Terri Bowman, of Fawn Township, son, Barry (Lisa) Shemenski, of New Kensington, son, Patrick (Carla) Shemenski, of Harwick, daughter, Tammy (Randy) Tonks, of Lower Burrell; son-in-law, Mark Martin; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Adam Shemenski in 2006; daughter, Melody Martin in 2001; grandson, Jared Shemenski in 2015; three brothers; five sisters; and an infant son, Gary.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday June 19, 2019, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St., where a Mass will commence 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Michael Orthodox Church, with burial to follow in Deer Creek Cemetery.

