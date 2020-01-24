|
Janetta L. Faber, 58, of East Deer Township, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a brief illness. She was born Nov. 26, 1961, in Pittsburgh, to Lois (Langdon) Andrasy, of New Kensington, and William (Sue) Sum, of Jamestown, Pa. Janetta had lived the past 20 years in the Tarentum area, and prior to that Plum Borough. She was an executive administrative assistant at Autodesk Software Co. and Russell Standard Paving Co., both of RIDC Park. Janetta was a member of Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum, Tarentum Elks and Trustee of Slovak Club, Creighton. She was also a Valley Band booster and chaperone of Holiday Drum and Baton Corps, Plum Borough. Janetta graduated from Plum High School in 1979 and was an avid Steelers fan and animal lover. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband, Stephen J. Faber; her daughters, Jennifer M. Cullen, of Wink, Texas, and Patricia L. Cullen, of New Kensington; and granddaughter, Destiny N. Cullen, of New Kensington. Also surviving are her siblings, Marsha (Douglas) Obenauf, Karen (Christopher) Legters and Buddy (Renda) Sum; and many nieces and nephews survive.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020