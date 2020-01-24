Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Martyrs Church
Tarentum, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janetta Faber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janetta L. Faber


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janetta L. Faber Obituary
Janetta L. Faber, 58, of East Deer Township, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a brief illness. She was born Nov. 26, 1961, in Pittsburgh, to Lois (Langdon) Andrasy, of New Kensington, and William (Sue) Sum, of Jamestown, Pa. Janetta had lived the past 20 years in the Tarentum area, and prior to that Plum Borough. She was an executive administrative assistant at Autodesk Software Co. and Russell Standard Paving Co., both of RIDC Park. Janetta was a member of Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum, Tarentum Elks and Trustee of Slovak Club, Creighton. She was also a Valley Band booster and chaperone of Holiday Drum and Baton Corps, Plum Borough. Janetta graduated from Plum High School in 1979 and was an avid Steelers fan and animal lover. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband, Stephen J. Faber; her daughters, Jennifer M. Cullen, of Wink, Texas, and Patricia L. Cullen, of New Kensington; and granddaughter, Destiny N. Cullen, of New Kensington. Also surviving are her siblings, Marsha (Douglas) Obenauf, Karen (Christopher) Legters and Buddy (Renda) Sum; and many nieces and nephews survive.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.
Visit dusterfh.com.

logo

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -