Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Janice's life story with friends and family

Share Janice's life story with friends and family

Janice Elizabeth Brown passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, in Alpharetta, Ga. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, in Puckety Church, 1009 Puckety Church Road, Lower Burrell. A celebration of life luncheon will follow at noon at the home of Lucy and Mark Kaczanowicz, 332 Prospect Circle, Lower Burrell.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store