Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Janice l. Pedatella


1951 - 01
Janice l. Pedatella Obituary
Janice Louise Pedatella, 68, of Lower Burrell, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Quality Care Services, Sarver. She was born Jan. 28, 1951, in Chicago, Ill., to the late Edward and Margaret Waterhouse Anderson, and lived most of her life in the local area. She worked with day care and foster children. Janice was a member of the Red Hat Society and her favorite activities were scrapbooking, enology and gardening. She is survived by her husband, James E. Pedatella; daughter, JoAnne C. (Rick) Gowetski-Eckert, of Colorado; grandchildren, Brandy M. (Austin) Perhach and Miranda Gowetski; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Gowetski and Anastasia Perhach; and a sister, Sally (Chick) Chandler, of Upper Burrell.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until a memorial services at 11 a.m. Saturday by the Rev. Kenneth Foust in the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, Lower Burrell.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2019
