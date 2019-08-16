|
Janice Rae Klingensmith, 82, of Lower Burrell, died Thursday Aug. 8, 2019, in her home. She was born Jan. 19, 1937, in New Kensington, to the late Ralph Jacob and Ermaline Lorant Klingensmith, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. She worked in the accounts payable department for Citizen's General Hospital, New Kensington for 30 years and was on the board at Vandergrift Senior Center, where she enjoyed playing cards. She also loved reading, history, coin collecting, traveling and cats. She is survived by her brother, Roy (Yvette) Klingensmith, of New Kensington. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Friends are invited to attend graveside services at 1 p.m. Monday in Plum Creek Cemetery, Plum Borough. Arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
The family suggests donations made in her name to People's Library, Lower Burrell or New Kensington. www.RusiewiczFH.com,
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019