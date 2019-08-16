Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Klingensmith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice R. Klingensmith


1937 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice R. Klingensmith Obituary
Janice Rae Klingensmith, 82, of Lower Burrell, died Thursday Aug. 8, 2019, in her home. She was born Jan. 19, 1937, in New Kensington, to the late Ralph Jacob and Ermaline Lorant Klingensmith, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. She worked in the accounts payable department for Citizen's General Hospital, New Kensington for 30 years and was on the board at Vandergrift Senior Center, where she enjoyed playing cards. She also loved reading, history, coin collecting, traveling and cats. She is survived by her brother, Roy (Yvette) Klingensmith, of New Kensington. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Friends are invited to attend graveside services at 1 p.m. Monday in Plum Creek Cemetery, Plum Borough. Arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
The family suggests donations made in her name to People's Library, Lower Burrell or New Kensington. www.RusiewiczFH.com,
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now