Janice R. (Veldenzer) Riscoe, 67, of Cheswick, formerly of North Side, Pittsburgh, died Thursday evening, May 30, 2019, at her residence. She was the beloved wife of John M. Riscoe of 21 years; mother of the late Tommi Moore; grandmother of Brooke Riscoe; sister of Janine Veldenzer and the late Joan Mahoney; sister-in-law of Sandra Riscoe, Jerry Riscoe and Stacy Riscoe Postlethwaite; and longtime friend of Thomas Hartman and Tony Ambroselli.
Services and interment are private. Arrangements are by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 2, 2019