Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jarrod Luna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jarrod G. Luna


1976 - 10
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jarrod G. Luna Obituary
Jarrod G. Luna, 43, of Flowery Branch, Ga., passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. He was born Oct. 11, 1976, in New Kensington, to Gilbert Luna and Carol Parkin. He was the loving father of Allie Luna and Kyler Luna; beloved brother of Theresa Ballard, Kimmi (Jim) Fisher, Beth Ann Scott, Holly Petit and Autumn Williams; uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. Jarrod grew up in Brackenridge and settled in Flowery Branch, Ga. He worked for Georgia Power. He enjoyed boating, fishing, skateboarding, bowling, and was a great craftsman. He also loved watching the Steelers. Jarrod had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh that made everyone around him smile. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Private services were previously held.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jarrod's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -