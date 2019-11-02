|
|
Jarrod G. Luna, 43, of Flowery Branch, Ga., passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. He was born Oct. 11, 1976, in New Kensington, to Gilbert Luna and Carol Parkin. He was the loving father of Allie Luna and Kyler Luna; beloved brother of Theresa Ballard, Kimmi (Jim) Fisher, Beth Ann Scott, Holly Petit and Autumn Williams; uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. Jarrod grew up in Brackenridge and settled in Flowery Branch, Ga. He worked for Georgia Power. He enjoyed boating, fishing, skateboarding, bowling, and was a great craftsman. He also loved watching the Steelers. Jarrod had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh that made everyone around him smile. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Private services were previously held.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2019