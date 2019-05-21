Home

Jason E. Snyder, 42, of Jacksonville Fla., formerly of Brackenridge, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. He was born Oct. 1, 1976, in Natrona Heights, to Terry (Yvette) Snyder and Kim Snyder. Jason was the beloved husband of Miranda Snyder. He is survived by his children, Jason Jr. Schetler, Megan, Alexander, Jaysa, Angela, Hope, Harmony and Carmen Snyder; grandfather of Evelyn Snyder and Thomas Campeau; loving brother to Robert Swartz, Rachel (Russell) Hank and Matthew Snyder; stepbrother of Michael Coover and Shirley Clegg; grandson of Mary Shoop; and is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Karissa Snyder; paternal grandparents, Harold and Nancy Snyder; maternal grandfather, Darwin Shoop; and a stepsister, Latasha Johnson. Jason was part of Snyder Heating and Remodeling out of Brackenridge. He loved the outdoors and especially fishing on Lake Erie.
Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday followed by service at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100. Interment will be private.
Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 21, 2019
