More Obituaries for Jason Levish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason M. Levish


1976 - 04
Jason M. Levish Obituary
Jason M. Levish, 43, of Slippery Rock Township, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was born April 5, 1976, in Natrona Heights, to Gregory J. Levish and Wendy S. Kanaan. Jason was a graduate of Freeport High School and received his bachelor's degree from Westminster College. He was a math teacher for the Laurel School District. Jason was an avid outdoorsman and he loved hunting and fishing. Jason is survived by his daughter, Emilee Ann Levish; mother, Wendy S. Kanaan; father, Gregory J. (Sue) Levish; sister, Janine M. Remaley (Levish); nephew, Lane Remaley; and nieces, Dallas, Adeline and Ruthann Remaley. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Nagy and Mildred Kanaan; paternal grandparents, Harry and Pauline Levish; aunt, Carolyn Ann McNally; and uncle, Kenneth Michael Kanaan. Those desiring may contribute to a trust to be created for Jason's daughter, Emilee. Donations may be sent to Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, PA 15068 for safe keeping, until the trust fund is established. Donations should be addressed to "Emilee's Trust Fund."
Private visitation and services were held Wednesday, June 26, 2019. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, was entrusted with the arrangements.
Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 28, 2019
