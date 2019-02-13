Jason Scott Carroll, 41, of Tampa, Fla., formerly of Leechburg, tragically passed away Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. Born Jan. 1, 1978, in New Kensington, he was a son of Karen (Hinderliter) Carroll, of Leechburg, and the late James F. Carroll. Jason was a 1996 graduate of Leechburg High School, and obtained his bachelor of science in accounting at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2002. He worked for BNY Mellon, in Pittsburgh, for 10 years before relocating to Tampa, Fla., where he was employed at Citibank for the last five years. Jason enjoyed going to the beach and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, including the Steelers and Penguins. He most loved spending time with his family, especially his daughter, Sarah Grace. When she came into his life, Jason became a new man in so many ways. Sarah Grace was the light of his life. In addition to his father, Jason was preceded in death by his brother, Bradley James Carroll; paternal grandparents, Paul and Flora May (Grantz) Carroll; and his maternal grandfather, Howard Hinderliter. In addition to his mother, Jason is survived by his daughter, Sarah Grace Carroll; sister, Melissa Ann Carroll, of Leechburg; Sarah Grace's mother, Jessica Lemp, and her son, Joseph; maternal grandmother, Bronwyn Hinderliter, of Indiana, Pa.; aunts and uncles, Daniel Carroll, of Texas, Ruth Oberdorf, of Vandergrift, David Carroll, of Leechburg, Kenneth Hinderliter, of Indiana, Pa., and Sharon (David) Myers, of Indiana, Pa.; and numerous cousins.

Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in the Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 Main St., Leechburg, with Pastor Ryan Pusch officiating. A luncheon will follow at the church. Private interment will be in Forks Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Leechburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made to a special Go Fund Me page that has been set up to assist the family with funeral and travel expenses. Visit www.gofundme.com. and search Jason Carroll Funeral Fund. Any additional proceeds beyond the family expenses will be used to set up a trust for his daughter, Sarah Grace. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary