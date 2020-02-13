Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-6500

Jay B. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay B. Smith Obituary
Jay B. Smith, 57, of Lower Burrell, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. He was the son of the late James and Esther Smith. He is survived by his siblings, James Smith, of Apollo, Jeffrey Smith, of Kittanning, Jill (Bill) Fleske, of Titusville, and Jennifer (Jeff) Cowan, of Brackenridge. He was the uncle of William Fleske, Timothy Fleske, Philip Cowan and Matthew Cowan. Arrangements have been entrusted to FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Services will be private. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -