1/1
Jayme R. Sarver
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jayme's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jayme Rae Sarver died unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the JFK Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla. Born July 10, 1957, to the late James W. and Dorothy L. (Fennell) Burgart, she was a 1975 graduate of Burrell High School and attended La Roche College. She was a fan of Pittsburgh sports, especially hockey, and enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and sudoku. A lover of animals, she helped rescue, foster and take care of numerous abandoned cats and kittens, saving them from traps and shelters. She was fierce; never afraid of a challenge. Her love for her children was unmatched. She is survived by her husband, Donald Sarver; children, Richard J. (Ashley) Heidelmeier and Janelle (Guy Trettel Jr.) Heidelmeier; grandchildren, Lillie and Lucas Heidelmeier and Hayden Yankuskie; her first husband, Richard E. Heidelmeier; siblings, James (Jean) Burgart and Judy (Dan) Evans; and several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Randi J. Heidelmeier. A private viewing was handled by DORSEY-E. EARL SMITH MEMORY GARDENS FUNERAL HOME in Lake Worth, Fla. At the family's request, donations in Jayme's memory can be made to the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, West Palm Beach, Fla.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home
3041 Kirk Road
Lake Worth, FL 33461
5619643772
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved