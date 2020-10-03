Jayme Rae Sarver died unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the JFK Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla. Born July 10, 1957, to the late James W. and Dorothy L. (Fennell) Burgart, she was a 1975 graduate of Burrell High School and attended La Roche College. She was a fan of Pittsburgh sports, especially hockey, and enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and sudoku. A lover of animals, she helped rescue, foster and take care of numerous abandoned cats and kittens, saving them from traps and shelters. She was fierce; never afraid of a challenge. Her love for her children was unmatched. She is survived by her husband, Donald Sarver; children, Richard J. (Ashley) Heidelmeier and Janelle (Guy Trettel Jr.) Heidelmeier; grandchildren, Lillie and Lucas Heidelmeier and Hayden Yankuskie; her first husband, Richard E. Heidelmeier; siblings, James (Jean) Burgart and Judy (Dan) Evans; and several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Randi J. Heidelmeier. A private viewing was handled by DORSEY-E. EARL SMITH MEMORY GARDENS FUNERAL HOME in Lake Worth, Fla. At the family's request, donations in Jayme's memory can be made to the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, West Palm Beach, Fla.



