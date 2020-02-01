|
Jayne Ann Wiester, 64, of Apollo, peacefully passed away, surrounded by her children and close friends, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, from esophageal cancer. She was born Dec. 9, 1955, in Somerset, and she was the daughter of James Richard and Patricia Jane (Miller) Welsh. She was preceded in death by her parents; adopted mother, Elaine Welsh; and brother, Rev. Jeffrey Welsh and sister-in-law, Peggy Welsh. She was a loving and caring mother of her five children, Ivan and Patricia Fullerton and Amy, Lori, and Denver Wiester; her three grandsons, Terik, Kaiden and Juneau; and her brothers, James and Bill Welsh. Jayne was a graduate of Somerset High School, and received her LPN nursing degree. She worked as a devoted and caring nurse doing pediatric private duty care for 30-plus years. Her most recent employment was at LGAR Heath and Rehabilitation Center in Turtle Creek for 14 years. As a nurse, she raised all of her children to have a healthy fear of germs. She always overcooked meat to ensure that all of the germs and potential pathogens were dead. Jayne was a loving mother to all the local neighborhood kids, no matter where she lived. There are way too many to list, but they know who they are. Jayne loved to spend her free time vacationing to the beach, looking for seashells and shark's teeth. Beginning as a small child, many great memories were made at her favorite place, Topsail island, N.C. Her favorite poem was Footprints in the Sand, which shed light on her love for both Christ and the beach. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the HAUGER-ZEIGLER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Somerset, where a service will immediately follow at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Dr. Joseph Beer officiating. www.haugerzeigler.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 1, 2020