Jean Ann (Jankosky) Huth peacefully entered Heaven's gates, surrounded by her loving family, in her home, Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born April 5, 1929, in Natrona. Jean was one of six children and had an unwavering faith in God. She was a member of Our Mother of Confidence Church in University City, San Diego, Calif., for 52 years. Jean is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, MSgt. John "Jack" M. Huth, USMC, Ret. She was a loving mother to their nine children, 12 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, and a loyal and compassionate friend to those lucky enough to have known her. A talented mother and homemaker, Jean was an excellent cook, and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, especially on monthly Hitch and Go Club campouts. She loved to sew and create unique and special items for her family. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed bowling for many years in a league where she was the secretary. She loved attending Padres games and watching baseball, basketball, football and golf on TV. She loved to play cards and was quick to answer and solve Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune puzzles. She was an inspector for the voting polls for many years. Jean, "The Wizard," will best be remembered for her beautiful blue eyes, warm smile, and her ability to make those around her feel special. The wonderful memories we have of her, and impressions she left in our hearts, will be with us forever. A future funeral service celebrating Jean's life will take place at the OMC church and burial service at Miramar National Cemetery will be announced when they reopen.



