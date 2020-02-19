|
Jean Ann Baker Grazier King, 70, of Lower Burrell, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born Aug. 16, 1949, to the late Darl P. and Helen M. (Markwell) Baker. Jean is survived by her beloved husband, Walter "Butch" King, who she married Feb. 14, 1997. Jean was the loving mother of Heather (John) McGovern, Sherrie (Alan) Vernon and Renee (Wayne Baker) Rakes; dear sister of Kenneth (Pauline) Baker and the late Patrick Baker; grandmother of Haley Ogliette, Jaycee (Andrew) Bowers, Matthew Betts, Tamira Rakes and seven great-grandchildren; and stepmother of Shawn (Jennifer) King and Sheila King. The family would like to specifically recognize Aunt Sandy King for her constant love and support, along with UPMC St. Margaret, for their fantastic care. Jean was passionate about taking care of her flower gardens, and she will be remembered fondly for her marvelous macaroni salad and delicious cookies. Family and friends are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. The Lower Burrell American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Unit 868, will hold a memorial service at 6:30 p.m., and the Lower Burrell Women of the Moose, Chapter 711, will conduct services at 6:45 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com. To send flowers to Jean's family, please visit our floral section.