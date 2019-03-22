Home

Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Jean A. Solomon


Jean A. Solomon Obituary
Jean A. Solomon, 93, formerly of New Kensington, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Kittanning Care Center. She was born Aug. 30, 1925, in McKeesport, to the late Joseph and Eva (Busch) Hilliard. Jean lived most of her life in New Kensington. She was a cashier and held numerous positions for Giant Eagle. Jean was of the Presbyterian faith and a 1943 graduate of McKeesport High School. Survivors include her children, Nicholas P. Solomon, of North Buffalo Township, and Patricia Crawford, of Reno, Nev.; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nickolas Solomon; half-brother, Wayne Keeler; and sisters, Betty Levowitz and June Cosanello.
All services for Jean were private. Burial was in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Elizabeth Township. Arrangements were by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.
Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019
