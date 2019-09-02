|
Jean Abati, 91, formerly of New Kensington, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Carriage Inn of Steubenville, Ohio. She was born Jan. 18, 1928, in Arnold and was a daughter of the late John and Frances (Mallender) Petty. Jean grew up in Arnold and attended Arnold High School. She was very musically inclined and played clarinet and saxophone in the high school band. As a child, she enjoyed many adventures traveling with her mother to visit their relatives in Point Pleasant, N.J. In 1948, she married the love of her life, William Abati, in Mt. St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, where they were lifelong members. Together they shared so many great times raising a family and spending time with their friends. They loved traveling, golfing, and were splendid entertainers. Jean was a wonderful mother who encouraged music in her children's lives and supported all their activities, including band, Cub Scouts, baseball and other sports. She worked for the New Kensington-Arnold School District for many years as the secretary in the athletic department and later in the administrative offices. She especially enjoyed the friendships that she made there with the students, teachers, administrators and other secretaries. Most notably, Jean was an exceptional seamstress and even worked as a professional alterer in her youth. She was always happy to oblige family and friends with alterations or by making special occasion dresses. Her favorite sewing projects, though, were making clothing for her grandchildren. Now that she is in heaven, we are sure God will choose her for the special job of sewing silver linings in our clouds! In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Abati, in 2007; and her sisters, Frances Hawker and Geraldine Rosati. Survivors include two sons, David (Linda) Abati, of Texas, and Paul (Ann Esmas) Abati, of Florida, and a daughter, Ardis (Mark) Stein, of Ohio; four grandchildren, Eric (Sarin) Abati, Lindsay (Nikki) Abati, Jaqueline Stein and Ivan (Missy) Stein; and nine great-grandchildren, Kamron, Emma, Casey, Josh, Emily, Sam, Jacob, Jonathan and Rocco.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. A prayer of transfer will take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Mt. St. Peter Church, New Kensington. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 2, 2019