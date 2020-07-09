Jean C. Gamerro, 89, of New Kensington, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Quality of Life West Haven Nursing Home, Apollo. She was born Oct. 19, 1930, in New Kensington and was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Raffaella (Cappello) Cappello. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert I. Gamerro, in 1996, two brothers and four sisters. She was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington, Addolorata Society of the church, and Columbiana Lodge, formerly of Arnold. Jean enjoyed sewing, bowling, reading and spending time with her family. Survivors include a son, Robert J. (Mary) Gamerro, of New Kensington; two daughters, Barbara (Stephen J.) Baksis, of New Kensington, and Diane (Richard) Moore, of New Kensington; eight grandchildren, Erica Gamerro, Carly (Adam) Zimmerman, Lauren (John) Shields, Stephen (Crystal) Baksis, Michael Baksis, Melissa Stark, Matthew (Christie) Moore and Richard (Robyn) Moore; and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at 8:30 a.m. Friday until prayers of transfer at 10 a.m. at GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. A funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com
