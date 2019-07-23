Jean C. Spillers, 84, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was born Oct. 5, 1934, in Dickerson Run, Pa., daughter of the late Howard L. and Ursula (Baldwin) Cumberland. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Zubasic. Prior to retirement, Jean was a coordinator of activities at St. Andrews Nursing Home, in Indiana County, which she enjoyed very much. She is survived by her beloved husband, Donald P. Spillers; her two children, Jill (Bill Mountan) Spillers, of Irwin, and Stephen (Jennifer) Spillers, of Lancaster, Ohio; and five grandchildren, Alyssa Mountan, Olivia Spillers, Caleb Spillers, Ben Spillers and Emma Spillers. She is also survived by two sisters, Nancy McKenna, of Delmont, and Ruth Wick, of Murrysville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday with Pastor Richard Phipps officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank or the in Jean's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from July 23 to July 24, 2019