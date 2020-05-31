Jean I. McCulloch, 94, of South Buffalo Township, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Assisted Living at Rosebrook in Sarver. Jean was born in Arnold on Oct. 6, 1925, and was a daughter of the late Mary (Fazio) and Eliseo Biricocchi. She was the widow of Paul C. McCulloch, who passed in 2012. Before starting her family, Jean was employed as an assistant manager at Thorofare Market in Natrona Heights and worked as a spot welder at Alcoa during World War II. Jean enjoyed volunteering at the Freeport Library and attending her church and community functions. She enjoyed cooking, cleaning and relaxing at the home she and her husband built together. Jean is survived by her two daughters, Paula Jean McCulloch, of New Mexico, and Amy McCulloch Woodhall, of Freeport; three sons, Ron (Andy) McCulloch, of Orlando, Fla., Robert McCulloch, of Orlando, Fla., and Richard (Barb) McCulloch, of Chapel Hill, N.C.; three grandsons, Rick McCulloch and Joseph and James Paul Woodhall; as well as numerous loving nieces and nephews. Jean is also survived by her sister, Josephine (Charles) DeStefano, of Swissvale; and brother, Albert (Ann) Biricocchi, of Arnold. She was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Biricocchi; and sisters, Angeline Fogle, Sarah Seaman and Mary McIntyre. At the family's request, there will be no public visitation, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport with Father Ronald Maquinana officiating. Jean will be buried in St. Mary's Cemetery in Freeport. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freeport Library Association, 428 Market St., Freeport, PA 16229; or St. Mary, Mother of God Church, 608 High St., Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 31, 2020.