Jean M. (Glass) Black, 96, of Cheswick, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Mrs. Black was born May 13, 1922, to her parents, the late Lloyd and Myrtle Farneth Glass. Jean was of the Presbyterian faith and was a skilled bridge player as well as an avid reader. She enjoyed golfing and was a member of Willow Brook Country Club and always looked forward to visiting Myrtle Beach with her family. Jean is survived by her son, David (Karen) Black, and daughter, Carol McKillop, both of Cheswick; granddaughter, Kristie (Michael) Black Guzik; and brother-in-law, Edward Baker, and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, John McKillop, who was killed in World War II, and her second husband, Richard Black, in 2008, as well as her two sisters, Joy Baker and Betty Eyrich.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. Services will commence 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, in the funeral home, and burial will follow in Deer Creek Cemetery.

