|
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Jean R. Fries


1939 - 02
Jean R. Fries Obituary
Jean Ruth (Balzer) Fries, 80, of West Deer, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at St. John's Specialty Care Center, Mars, where she had been a resident for the past six years. She was born Feb. 9, 1939, in Pittsburgh, to the late Howard and Ruth (Keller) Balzer. She was a 1957 graduate of Carrick High School. Jean was the owner of All Breed Dog Grooming for over 35 years, and a past member of Rosedale Sportsman's Club and East Huntingdon Sportsman's Club. She loved to crochet, play cards, and shoot pistol competitively, and she loved her dogs. Survivors include daughters, Michelle (Joshaua) Dolfi, of Falkville, Ala., and Christy (John) Hammerman, of West Deer; her son, David (Deena) Fries, of Petrolia; grandsons, Jack and Shane Duncan; brother, Howard Balzer; half sisters, Bonnie Rodgers and Darlene Carns; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Paul Fries Sr.; and her granddaughter, Sarah Lynne Duncan.
At Mrs. Fries' request, all viewing, services and burial will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the West Deer Dog Shelter, 109 East Union Road, Cheswick, PA 15024. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 7, 2019
