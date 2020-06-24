Jean (Sink) Rose, 95, of Hyde Park, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. A daughter of the late Joseph S. Sink and Mabel (Stull) Sink, she was born March 5, 1925, in Leechburg. Jean was a 1943 graduate of Leechburg High School. For 30 years, she was employed by Allegheny Ludlum Steel in West Leechburg as a status correspondent in the customer service department before retiring in 1982. She was a member of the Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church in Leechburg and the church's W.E.L.C.A. organization. Jean enjoyed golfing, bowling, gardening, sewing, traveling and attending the theater. Survivors include a niece, Saundra L. Rose Williams, of Waldorf, Md.; and a nephew, Andrew Craig Rose III, of San Francisco, Calif. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Rose Jr., in 2003; a brother, Duane E. Sink; a sister, Cora Frances Schreckengost; and a niece, Judy Dach. Friends will be welcomed by her family from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, where funeral ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, with Pastor Ryan Pusch officiating. Private interment followed at Evergreen Cemetery in Gilpin Township. Condolences to the Rose family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 24, 2020.