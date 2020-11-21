Jean W. Weist, 88, formerly of Cheswick, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Quality Life Nursing Facility in Apollo. Born Oct. 5, 1932, in Pittsburgh to the late Arthur and Leona Klug Gumpo, she lived in Cheswick for over 35 years. Then for a short time after that, she lived in Erie and then back to Tarentum. She was an excellent seamstress, loved baking, cooking, and doing crafts. She loved going to Erie every weekend with her husband, where they had a trailer on Presque Isle for over 25 years. She loved going fishing there. She was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, St. Alphonsus Church in Springdale. Survivors include a son, Steven L. (Lee), of Creighton; her two grandchildren, Laura (Brian) Novak and Sean (Crystal) Weist; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Lillian Taylor, of Sharpsburg, and Loretta Weist, of Cheswick; also several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Weist; and sister, Leona Moore. Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, with a blessing service at 6 p.m., at the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME, 801 Pittsburgh St. Interment will be private, next to her husband in Christ our Redeemer Cemetery. Visit us at www.jarviefuneralhome.com
