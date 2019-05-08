Jeanne Lou (Jackson) Ament, 70, of Allegheny Township, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, in Quality Life Services, West Haven Manor. Born April 2, 1949, in New Kensington, she was a daughter of the late Howard C. and Rosena E. (Slicker) Jackson. Jeanne Lou was employed at Allegheny Ludlum in Brackenridge, Haskell Office Furniture, and Schenley Distillery, all as a key punch operator; however, her biggest life achievement was creating a loving home for her family. She was a Kiski Area High School graduate. Her hobbies were reading, crocheting, bingo, collecting porcelain dolls and provided a loving home for many tea pots. She was a life member of Markle Volunteer Fire Department and served as the assistant secretary for the Westmoreland County Fireman's Association for a number of years. She was member of Lee's Lanes Sunshine Bowling League and was especially proud of being a counselor and mentor for Weight Watchers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jolene Ross, and an infant brother, Edward Jackson. Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Edward F. Ament Jr., of Allegheny Township; son, Howard E. (Jennifer) Ament, of Natrona Heights; daughter, Holly E. (Kirk Pflum) Ament, of Allegheny Township; grandchildren, Jillian, Dalton, Jackson, Natalie and Alyssa; sister, Jenifer (Bill) Lewis; and sister-in-law, Carol Sue Landis.

A funeral service to celebrate Jeanne Lou's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, with Pastor Randy Hooks officiating. There will be a luncheon immediately following Saturday's service at the Kiski Township Fire Hall, 1037 State Route 56, Apollo. The family invites all to share in food and fellowship. Private burial will be in Riverview Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests memorial contributions in Jeanne's memory to Markle Volunteer Fire Department, 470 Joyce St., Apollo, PA 15613. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 8, 2019