Jeffrey A. Coutch


1966 - 08
Jeffrey A. Coutch Obituary
Jeffrey A. Coutch, 53, of New Kensington, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Aug. 31, 1966, in New Kensington.
Friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Prayers of transfer will take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Burial will be private.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com. Memorial contributions may be made in Jeffrey's name to the Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019
