Jeffrey A. Heller, 65, of Apollo, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at home. He was the beloved husband of 40 years to Kathy Heller, loving father to Amber (Josh) Gartley and Heather Heller and grandfather of Miranda and Riley Gartley. He was employed by Westinghouse Corp., Glenn Buick Car Dealership, and had 25 years' service at Akers National Roll in Avonmore before retiring. He is also survived by his brothers, Cleve (Candy) Heller, Randy (Dorothy) Heller and Metro (Lisa) Heller; aunts, Clara Malone and Ada Schwartz; and numerous in-laws and nieces and nephews. He enjoyed camping, snowmobiling and motorcycling with friends and family. He was a member of the MARCS R/C club where he flew model planes with his father-in law, Larry Johnson. He also was a gifted mechanic and was always working on projects. He was preceded in death by his parents, Viola and Herb Heller.
Friends and family will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Apollo United Presbyterian Church, 401 First St., Apollo, where a memorial service will be held and at 11 a.m. It will be immediately followed by a banquet to celebrate Jeff's life. Family, friends and others are invited to reminisce, grieve and just chat. Jeff requested to be cremated. Arrangements were entrusted to JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to Apollo United Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 23, 2019
