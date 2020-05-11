Jeffrey B. Smith, 64, of Kittanning, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. He was a son of the late James and Esther (Johnson) Smith. He is survived by his siblings, James Smith, of Apollo, Jill (Bill) Fleske, of Titusville, Pa., and Jennifer (Jeff) Cowan, of Brackenridge; and was uncle of William Fleske, Timothy Fleske, Philip Cowan and Matthew Cowan. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jay B. Smith. Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 724-335-3500. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 11, 2020.