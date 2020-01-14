|
|
Jeffrey D. Wilson, CFSP, 65, formerly of Vandergrift, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Miriam Hospital, Providence, surrounded by his loving family. President of the Rhode Island Funeral Directors Association, he was born in Pittsburgh, the loving son of Evelyn R. (George) Wilson, of Vandergrift, and the late Thomas J. Wilson Jr. Jeff was in funeral service for 48 years, and for the past 23 years was employed as a funeral director at the Nardolillo Funeral Home. He was a member of the Rhode Island Funeral Directors Association and National Funeral Directors Association, where he served on the policy board. Jeff was a CFSP (Certified Funeral Service Practioner) and a Mason with the Kiskiminetas Lodge No. 617 in Vandergrift. In addition to his mother, he was survived by dear brother, Randy Wilson and his wife, Kathy; and dear nephew and niece, James and Brianna Wilson, all of Fredericksburg, Va.
Visiting hours in the Nardolillo Funeral Home and Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, were from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, followed at 6 p.m. by a funeral service. Viewing will be held in Vandergrift from 10 a.m. till noon Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in the DUNMIRE - KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC. 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Services will be private. Burial will be held at Riverview Cemetery, Apollo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lifespan Cancer Institute, Development Office, Attn: Ryan Whalen, 139 Point St., Providence, RI 02903.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020