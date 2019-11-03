|
Jeffrey L. Hirtz, 68, of Buffalo Township, passed away Friday, Nov, 1, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 4, 1951, in Harrison Township, to the late George and Helen (Wencel) Hirtz. Jeff lived most of his life in Buffalo Township. He was a steelworker for 30 years at Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp., Brackenridge, retiring in 2006. Jeff was of the Catholic faith and a 1969 graduate of Highlands High School. He was a member of the Brackenridge American Legion, Tarentum Eagles, and the Slovak Club of Tarentum. Jeff was a Pittsburgh sports fan, and he enjoyed watching classic TV shows. Survivors include his children, Jason M. Hirtz, of Tarentum, and Keri L. (Michael) Mason, of Natrona Heights. Also surviving is his sister, Janice A. (Tim) Kuhns, of Tarentum; his uncle, James W. (Cathy) Wencel, of Springdale Township; and four nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Hirtz, in January 2019.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
The family suggests contributions to the . Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019