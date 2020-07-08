Jeffrey M. Meyer, after an inspiring and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, passed away peacefully at home Monday, July 6, 2020, at the age of 59. He was the beloved husband of 30 years to Lisa J. Feeney Meyer; father of Danielle (Justin) and Paige; son of the late Helmuth and Estelle Rosenbloom Meyer; brother-in-law of Pamela Hess (Allan) and Patricia Vause (James); also survived by lifelong friend, Ron Curry (Lynn); and many cousins, colleagues, and friends. Jeffrey served the City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Emergency Medical Services for 35 years and advanced through the ranks from paramedic, to crew chief, and finally to district chief. Throughout his career, Jeffrey worked on several Bureau of Emergency Medical Services initiatives, including the Car Seat Safety Program, EMS Week activities planning, the organization of the Western PA emergency services Pirates games, and spearheading numerous efforts for the City of Pittsburgh. Jeffrey has also served as a preceptor and mentor for the Center for Emergency Medicine, training future medics, and had been a longtime mentor through the Pittsburgh Public Schools' after-school programming. Jeffrey was recently honored with the Medal of Valor for exceptional performance of his duties in the face of overwhelmingly difficult circumstances, along with a Proclamation from the Office of the Mayor declaring July 2, 2020, Jeffrey M. Meyer Day. Jeffrey lived his days putting others first, making those around him laugh, and enjoying Pittsburgh sports. His last days were spent surrounded by family and friends telling his favorite "dad jokes." Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McCABE BROS. INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut St., Shadyside. Closing prayers will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, followed by a procession to Allegheny Cemetery for a graveside service. Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Jeff's name to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, HillmanResearch.UPMC.edu/Giving
(Immunotherapy Research Fund). Tributes and condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com
.