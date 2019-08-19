Home

Jeffrey R. Oglietti


1969 - 08
Jeffrey R. Oglietti Obituary
Jeffrey Richard Oglietti, 49, of Knoxville, Tenn., passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. He was born Aug. 17, 1969, in Sherman, Texas, to Anthony Oglietti and Patricia Gontner Centorcelli. He spent most of his childhood and early adult years in Vandergrift and had attended Kiski Area High School. He was employed by Ace Home Improvement in Knoxville for the past seven years. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He also enjoyed fishing, reading to his son, and spending time with his family. Jeff was preceded in death by his stepmother, Janice Oglietti, and his grandparents, Frank and Mary Oglietti and Clayton and Gertrude Gontner. He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Susan (Barclay) Oglietti; children, Haley and Bryson; four grandchildren; parents, Anthony Oglietti and Patricia Gontner Centorcelli; stepfather, Ron Centorcelli; sister, Lori Black; brother, Christian Lants; nephew, Benjamin Black; nieces, Chloe, Logan and Macie Lants and Jessica Black; and numerous other relatives.
He was cremated at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel and Crematorium, and a memorial service will be held in Knoxville. There was also a celebration of life for his birthday at his mother's home.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 19, 2019
