Jeffrey S. Snyder Sr., 57, of Centerville, Pa., died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, peacefully in his sleep. He was born March 10, 1962. Jeffrey loved spending time with his family and friends in the country. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, bodybuilding, watching horror movies, art, and gardening. He retired from Dubak, Kittanning, after 16 years. He took pride in all of his work. He survived by his father, Donald (Sharon) Snyder Sr.; mother, Eileen Harvey; mother-in-law, Margaret Shrum; son, Cody Snyder; daughter, Tiffany Snyder; brothers, Donald (Maggie) Snyder Jr., Richard (Dorothy) Snyder, Michael Snyder and Steven Blondeaux; grandson, Aaron J. Hayden; granddaughter, Abigail Hayden; and nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Twila Snyder; sons, Jeffrey Snyder Jr. and Shane Snyder; granddaughter, Alelah Hayden; and brother, Brian Blondeaux.
A burial will take place at a later date at Slate Lick Cemetery, Kittanning. Pastor Jerry Johns of Rosston Chapel, Ford City, will provide a service at that time.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019