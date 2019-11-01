|
Jeffry W. Shoop passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, from complication from diabetes. He was born July 31, 1959, to the late Alvin Shoop and his mother, Shirley Gamble Shoop. He was a graduate of Springdale High School and was employed by Shadyside Academy prior to his illness. He is survived by his wife, Marcia Robinson Shoop; two children, Amanda (Tom) Keating and Michael (Amber) Shoop; six grandchildren, Emily, Evan, Lucas and Riley Shoop and Christopher and Tyler Keating; and is also survived by his siblings, Karin (Tom) Mosser and Alvin and Keith Shoop. He was a life member of the Springdale Volunteer Fire Department, where he held the office of engineer for many years. The family would like to thank 356 Hospice for their care and compassion.
At Jeff's request, there will be no visitation and all services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME INC., Springdale/Cheswick.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019