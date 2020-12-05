Jennie (Bole) Durkt, 95, of Harmar Township, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Amber Woods. She was born Nov. 2, 1925, daughter of the late Anton and Jennie Bole, and was a lifelong resident of our community. She graduated Springdale High School in 1943, and later, business school. Mrs. Durkt was formerly part owner of Bole's Bar in Harmar Township, which she ran with her husband. She enjoyed dancing and listening to polka music, gardening, and she belonged to The SNPJ and Acme Club. Surviving her are her son, George "Butch" Durkt Jr., of Cheswick; grandchildren, Jeff (Denise) Durkt, of Shaler, and Kristi (Ryan) Cunningham of New Jersey; and great-grandchildren, Nolan, Andrew and Logan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George "Butch" Durkt Sr.; and two brothers, Joseph "Peppy" Bole and Tony Bole. Services and interment in Deer Creek Cemetery are private for her family. Arrangements are by the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOMES. INC. 801/1607 Pittsburgh St. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Slovenian Radio Hour, C/O Sharon Ujcich, 381 F St., Pittsburgh, PA 15209. www.jarviefuneralhome.com
.