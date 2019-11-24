|
Jennie M. Flisek, 92, formerly of Oakmont, died peacefully Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Jennie was born in 1927, in Verona to the late Frank and Jennie (Potepan) Bozich. She was a cheerleader at Verona High School, class of 1945, and graduated from Pittsburgh Hospital Nursing School. Jennie was a devoted homemaker, raising her children and caring for her aging parents and in-laws. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Carl A. Flisek in 2001. Carl and Jennie were the parents of five children, all of whom survive her, Carl F. Flisek (Linda), of Cheswick, Robert Flisek (Amy), of Plum, Karen Lehr (Ray), of Virginia, Kenneth Flisek (Sharon), of Bethel Park, and Mary Anne MacArthur, of Maine. In addition, she leaves six grandchildren, Mark (Jamie) Flisek, of Pittsburgh, Jessica (Matthew) Schreibeis, of New York, Christine Odom and Christopher Flisek, of Plum; and Matthew and Melanie Aldrich, of Maine; and four great-grandsons, Connor and Camden Odom, and Evan and Blake Flisek. She is also survived by a sister, Frances Messenger, of California.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Irenaeus Church at www.opvcatholic.org/give-to-st-irenaeus.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019