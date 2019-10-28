|
Jennie (Pontano) Meledandri, at the age of 101, peacefully passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Born in Conflenti, Italy, on Aug. 22, 1918, she was the daughter of Beniamino and Giuseppina Nicolazzo Pontano. Jennie made the trip across the Atlantic with her mother and brother Tony at the age of 12. They settled in Springdale, where her father had acquired an apartment building on Pittsburgh Street. She started school not speaking a word of English and graduated from Springdale High School in 1940 as salutatorian of her class. Jennie was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend to all who knew her. She devoted her life to her family and to her church, Mt. St. Peter's in New Kensington, where she was a lifetime member of the Addolorata Society and St. Anthony's Guild. She was also a member of the Forward America Lodge. She assisted in cooking and serving countless Mercy Dinners and also cooked for the Mt. St. Peter's Festa for many, many years. One of her greatest pleasures was making pizzelles for Monsignor Begolly, pastor of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. Jennie was an avid golfer (played until the age of 90), baker, cook and bridge player. Her greatest pleasure came in helping to take care of each of her eight grandchildren as they were born. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. On her 100th birthday, she was honored with a Mass and celebration of life with many of her friends and relatives who traveled to honor her from as far as California, Maryland and Florida, as well as from Italy, where she is survived by many nieces and nephews. She will also be greatly missed by her loving caretakers: Sara, Michelle and Susan. Jennie was preceded in death by her parents, Beniamino and Giuseppina Pontano; her loving husband, Frank; brother, Anthony; and her dearly loved granddaughter, Juliet (Meledandri) Martin. She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Theodore) Rossetti, of Plum; son, Frank (Antoinette) Meledandri, of Cheswick; and grandchildren, Melissa Rossetti, Tracy (John) Makar, Tamara Knadler, Marisa (William) Dombrowski, Tara (Thomas) Reighard, Lauren (John) Tosatto and Frank (Patrice) Meledandr Jr. She also leaves 13 great-grandchildren and is survived by many nieces and nephews. We would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice and Concordia at Ridgewood for the excellent care provided.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold. Prayers of transfer will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, with interment immediately following at Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Jennie's name can be made to Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023; or Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington, PA 15068. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2019