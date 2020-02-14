The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
(724) 478-1900
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
North Apollo Church of God
507 20th Street
North Apollo, PA
Jennifer G. Baker


1972 - 2020
Jennifer G. Baker Obituary
Jennifer Gayle Harnish Baker, 47, of Gilpin Township, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Tuesday, March 21, 1972, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Larry and Erma Hesketh Harnish. Jennifer was the preschool teacher/director at the North Apollo Church of God for 25 years. She enjoyed singing, music, gardening and scrap booking, but especially loved the time she spent with her family and the children at her school. She is survived by her husband, Paul Earl Baker; her children, Jarod and Emily Baker; her parents, Larry and Erma Harnish; and a brother, Craig Harnish and his wife, Ann, of Vandergrift. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo, PA 15673. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the North Apollo Church of God, 507 20th St., North Apollo, with Pastor Robert Shallenberger, officiating. A private interment will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jennifer's memory to donate.thon.org. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
