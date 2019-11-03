|
Jennifer Marie Hatajik, 44, of Duncansville, Pa., went home with her Lord and Savior Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at UPMC Altoona, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born July 4, 1975, in Warner Robins, Ga. She was the daughter of Thomas Barr and the late Peggy (Fountain) Barr. She married Timothy A. Hatajik Jan. 16, 1999. Surviving are her spouse, Timothy; her children, Jack, Lucas and Alison; brother, Steven (Kasey); brother-in-law, Todd (Lori); sister-in-law, Kristin; nephews, Dylan, Evan, Ethan and Tyler; and nieces, Lindsay, Maggie, Betsy and Evie. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Peggy; along with her nephew, Thaddeus Milton Barr. After he passed, Jennifer was there to comfort her nieces through his loss. It was at this time she built a special relationship with them and truly became a "Cool Aunt." Jack, Lucas and Alison were her passion in life. She enjoyed watching them grow and play sports. Jennifer had a love for music, enjoying playing the piano and listening to all types of genres, from Prince to Alison Krauss. She was a devoted Catholic with a strong faith. She was a religion teacher at St. Michael Parish, where she was a shining role model for many young people, strengthening their faith in christianity. Jennifer graduated from Slippery Rock University, where she was an All-American goalie for the 1995 National Championship women's water polo team. She continued on with her education and received a master's degree from St. Francis University in human resources. Her second passion was her work; she worked at UPMC Altoona in the HR department. She loved assisting employees with their benefits and retirement process, in which she was an expert. She was a dedicated employee, continuing to work through her breast cancer and then again through her brain cancer diagnosis up until the end of her fight. Jennifer was a strong woman who lived life fully through work, faith and most of all family. She will be remembered for her smile, laugh and HUGS!
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at THE GOOD FUNERAL HOME, 108 Alto Reste Park, Altoona, PA 16601. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in St. Michael Parish, Hollidaysburg, with Father Alan Thomas officiating. Internment will take place at Alto Reste Park, Altoona.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Purple Fever Hoops, in support of Sideline Cancer, in honor of Jennifer Hatajik, and sent to 720 Peachdale Lane, Duncansville, PA 16635.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019