Jenny Elizabeth Locorotondo, 94, of Vandergrift, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at home. Born Sept. 12, 1924, in Vandergrift, she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Antonette (Intini) Locorotondo. Jenny lived in Vandergrift all of her life, and was a 1942 graduate of Vandergrift High School. Her work history saw her employed as a secretary for Alcoa in New Kensington from 1952-1967, the borough of Vandergrift from 1970-1973, and as a greeter at Brady-Curran Funeral Home from 1989-2000. Jenny was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church and its CD of A, and was a former Rosary Altar Society member. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Frank S. Locorotondo. Jenny is survived by her sister, Ann Ferrara, of Vandergrift; nephews, Sam Ferrara, of Spring Church, Dennis (Julie) Ferrara, of Connecticut, and Mark Locorotondo, of Connecticut; and a niece, Rita (Robert) Franchini, of Connecticut.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, with Father James Loew, O.S.B. as celebrant. Entombment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., Vandergrift.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the church. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2019