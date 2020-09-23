1/1
Jeremy W. Drum
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeremy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeremy William "Chippy" Drum, 34, of Harrison Township, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at his residence. Jeremy was born Jan. 22, 1986, in Pittsburgh, son of Charles and Louise (Petroff) Drum, of Frazer Township. He was a 2005 graduate of Deer Lakes High School and worked for the former Morrow Refuge Company, West Deer Township. Jeremy loved spending time with his family, being outdoors in nature and dancing. He is survived by his loving parents; son, Brysen Drum, of Lower Burrell; girlfriend, Malanda Briggs and her daughter, Sarah Chessario, with whom he lived; siblings, Rachel (Cody Lipford) Drum and Josh Drum, of Frazer Township; niece and nephews, Lucia, Ethan and Gavin; and many uncles, aunts and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at noon Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. Funeral arrangements are in the care of ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Lakewood Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-1501
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved