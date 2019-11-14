|
Jerome D. "Jerry" "JB" Boehm, 70, of Buffalo Township, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at home, after a five-year fight against cancer. He was born Nov. 29, 1948, in Harrison Township, to the late Jerome J. and Wilma S. (Samay) Boehm. Jerry lived his entire life in Buffalo Township and was the owner operator of Boehm Excavating Co., Sarver. He was a member of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Freeport, and the Tarentum Jednota. Jerry was an usher and very active in his church, where he used his building skills for the benefit of the church. Jerry was mechanically gifted and he helped everyone who needed help. He enjoyed bowling, was a gifted builder who could do anything. Jerry attended elementary school at St. Mary School, in Freeport, and graduated in 1968 from Freeport High School. Survivors include his siblings, Patricia A. Cain, of Cherryville, N.C., Daniel P. (Janet) Boehm, of Buffalo Township, Lawrence J. "Larry" (Annie) Boehm, of Roxboro, N.C., and Joseph C. Boehm, of Clinton Township. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Robert Boehm; brother-in-law, Jimmie Cain; sister-in-law, Rajdai Boehm; and nephew, Melvin Boehm.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary Church, Freeport, with the Rev. Ronald L. Maquinana, officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
Family suggests contributions to or St. Mary Church. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019